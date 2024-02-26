Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AWI has returned 24.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 6.1% on average. As we can see, Armstrong World Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acuity Brands (AYI). The stock is up 19.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Acuity Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that AWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Acuity Brands belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #9. The industry has moved +18.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Armstrong World Industries and Acuity Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.