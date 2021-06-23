Is Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Armstrong Flooring's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Armstrong Flooring had US$51.9m of debt at March 2021, down from US$72.5m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$16.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$35.2m.

A Look At Armstrong Flooring's Liabilities

NYSE:AFI Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Armstrong Flooring had liabilities of US$125.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$118.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$16.7m and US$57.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$168.8m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$134.5m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Armstrong Flooring will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Armstrong Flooring made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$595m, which is a fall of 4.5%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Armstrong Flooring had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$59m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$61m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Armstrong Flooring you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.