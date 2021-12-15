Is Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armada Hoffler Properties is one of 902 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Armada Hoffler Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHH's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AHH has returned 30.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Armada Hoffler Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). The stock has returned 27.2% year-to-date.

In Berkshire Hathaway B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armada Hoffler Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 42.9% so far this year, meaning that AHH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +14.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Armada Hoffler Properties and Berkshire Hathaway B. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.