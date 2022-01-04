Is Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armada Hoffler Properties is one of 907 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Armada Hoffler Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHH's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AHH has gained about 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Armada Hoffler Properties is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Capital One (COF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.2%.

For Capital One, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armada Hoffler Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that AHH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Capital One belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +1.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Armada Hoffler Properties and Capital One as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

