Is Arm Holdings Stock Going to $145? 1 Wall Street Firm Thinks So.

Heading into the company's recent earnings report, Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) stock had risen sharply, as investors anticipated strong increases in revenue. Arm delivered on those expectations by reporting record revenues in the March-ending fiscal fourth quarter.

However, the stock still fell after the earnings release, as the results weren't quite good enough to justify the company's expensive valuation. But analysts at Evercorse ISI still like the long-term direction of Arm. The firm kept an outperform (buy) rating on the shares, while lowering the price target from $156 to $145.

What is Arm doing right?

Arm reported strong year-over-year growth in revenue of 47%. Growing adoption of its Armv9 chip technology generated solid growth in royalty revenue.

Arm said its remaining performance obligations also grew a solid 45% year over year, pointing to enormous growth potential. Consistent with its recent performance, the consensus Wall Street estimate has the company's earnings per share growing at an annualized rate of 40% in the coming years.

Is the stock a buy?

Arm should continue to grow over the long term, but management guided for revenue growth to decelerate and come in between 17% and 27% in fiscal 2025. Strong demand for Armv9 in smartphones, auto, and cloud was partially offset by weaker results in Internet of Things.

Given the stock's expensive forward price-to-earnings ratio of 68, the slowing growth may continue to weigh on the shares this year. As the business continues to grow, the stock should eventually climb to the analyst's price target, but investors shouldn't expect the stock to reach the price target anytime soon.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,959!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.