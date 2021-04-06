Is Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) Popular Amongst Institutions?

The big shareholder groups in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$139m, Arlington Asset Investment is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Arlington Asset Investment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arlington Asset Investment?

NYSE:AAIC Ownership Breakdown April 6th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Arlington Asset Investment does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Arlington Asset Investment, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:AAIC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Arlington Asset Investment. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 9.0% of shares outstanding. With 5.0% and 3.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and American Money Management Corporation are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that J. Tonkel, the CEO has 1.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Arlington Asset Investment

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Arlington Asset Investment Corp.. In their own names, insiders own US$3.5m worth of stock in the US$139m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are mostly retail investors, collectively hold 56% of Arlington Asset Investment shares. This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Arlington Asset Investment better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Arlington Asset Investment that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

