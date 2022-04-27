Is ARKO (ARKO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

ARKO (ARKO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ARKO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.76. Over the last 12 months, ARKO's Forward P/E has been as high as 90 and as low as 3.40, with a median of 22.89.

Finally, investors should note that ARKO has a P/CF ratio of 7.19. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.19. Over the past year, ARKO's P/CF has been as high as 14.09 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 7.79.

Investors could also keep in mind Tupperware Brands (TUP), an Consumer Products - Staples stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tupperware Brands also has a P/B ratio of -4.07 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.57. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as -3.09, as low as -11.14, with a median of -5.06.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ARKO and Tupperware Brands's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ARKO and TUP is an impressive value stock right now.

