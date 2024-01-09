Is Arkema (ARKAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Arkema (ARKAY). ARKAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.61. Over the past 52 weeks, ARKAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.45 and as low as 5.88, with a median of 9.35.

We should also highlight that ARKAY has a P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.98. Over the past 12 months, ARKAY's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 0.94.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ARKAY has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

Finally, we should also recognize that ARKAY has a P/CF ratio of 7.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ARKAY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.88. Over the past year, ARKAY's P/CF has been as high as 7.70 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 5.48.

Another great Chemical - Diversified stock you could consider is Eastman Chemical (EMN), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Eastman Chemical are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.19 and a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 14.61 and 1.95, respectively.

EMN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.10 and as low as 8.85, with a median of 10.37, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.82 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.32, all within the past year.

Eastman Chemical sports a P/B ratio of 1.95 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.98. In the past 52 weeks, EMN's P/B has been as high as 2.08, as low as 1.51, with a median of 1.86.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Arkema and Eastman Chemical are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARKAY and EMN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.