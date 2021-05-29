Is Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Arista Networks' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arista Networks is:

20% = US$676m ÷ US$3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.20.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Arista Networks' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Arista Networks' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Arista Networks' exceptional 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Arista Networks compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 1.9% in the same period.

NYSE:ANET Past Earnings Growth May 29th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is ANET worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ANET is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Arista Networks Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Arista Networks' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

