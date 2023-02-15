Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arista Networks (ANET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arista Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 649 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ANET has returned about 16.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arista Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Akoustis (AKTS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50%.

For Akoustis, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.9% so far this year, so ANET is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Akoustis belongs to the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved +26.5% year to date.

Arista Networks and Akoustis could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.