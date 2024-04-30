Is Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 314 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARIS' full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARIS has returned 74.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

Over the past three months, Fidelity National Information Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.5% so far this year, so ARIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fidelity National Information Services, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #143. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

