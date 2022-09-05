Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

argenex SE is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ARGX has returned 7.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -20.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, argenex SE is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 51.9%.

In Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 49.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, argenex SE belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.6% this year, meaning that ARGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

argenex SE and Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.







