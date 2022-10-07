Is Argenx (ARGX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is argenex SE (ARGX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

argenex SE is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 19.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ARGX has moved about 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 21.7%. As we can see, argenex SE is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is McKesson (MCK). The stock has returned 41.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for McKesson's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, argenex SE is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 564 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24.9% so far this year, so ARGX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, McKesson belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #169. The industry has moved -18.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track argenex SE and McKesson. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





