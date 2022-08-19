Is Argenx (ARGX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

argenex SE is one of 1185 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ARGX has returned 7.8% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 15.7%. This means that argenex SE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is McKesson (MCK). The stock is up 48.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for McKesson's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, argenex SE is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.4% this year, meaning that ARGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

McKesson, however, belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved -7.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track argenex SE and McKesson. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





