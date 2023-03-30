Is Ares Management (ARES) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ares Management (ARES) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Ares Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ares Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARES' full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARES has returned 18.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This shows that Ares Management is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY). The stock is up 0.8% year-to-date.

In CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ares Management belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, so ARES is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.6%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ares Management and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

