Is Ares Management (ARES) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ares Management (ARES) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Ares Management is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ares Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARES' full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARES has moved about 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 3.4% on average. This shows that Ares Management is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.

Over the past three months, Brookline Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ares Management is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.3% this year, meaning that ARES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brookline Bancorp, however, belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ares Management and Brookline Bancorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

