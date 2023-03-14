Is Ares Management (ARES) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ares Management (ARES) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ares Management is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ares Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARES' full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARES has returned 6.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 3.3% on average. This means that Ares Management is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Express (AXP) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

In American Express' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ares Management belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.7% so far this year, so ARES is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, American Express belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 54-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ares Management and American Express as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.