Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ardmore Shipping (ASC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ardmore Shipping is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 705% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ASC has gained about 106.5% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 10.6%. This means that Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

In C.H. Robinson Worldwide's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.9% this year, meaning that ASC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Ardmore Shipping and C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

