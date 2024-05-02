Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ardmore Shipping is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ASC has gained about 18.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.4%. As we can see, Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.3%.

For Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, so ASC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.5%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Ardmore Shipping and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.