Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ardmore Shipping (ASC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ardmore Shipping is one of 142 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 201.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ASC has returned about 174.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 24.1% on average. This means that Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Seaways (INSW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 131.9%.

The consensus estimate for International Seaways' current year EPS has increased 57.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.1% this year, meaning that ASC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardmore Shipping and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





