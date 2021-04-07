Is Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ardelyx's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Ardelyx had US$50.8m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$186.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$135.7m.

How Healthy Is Ardelyx's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ardelyx had liabilities of US$28.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$47.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$186.5m in cash and US$750.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$111.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Ardelyx could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Ardelyx boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ardelyx can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Ardelyx wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 43%, to US$7.6m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Ardelyx?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Ardelyx lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$82m and booked a US$94m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$135.7m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Ardelyx's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Ardelyx is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

