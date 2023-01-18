Is Ardelyx (ARDX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ardelyx (ARDX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Ardelyx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ardelyx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARDX's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARDX has returned 16.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ardelyx is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.5%.

Over the past three months, Agile Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardelyx belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 220 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.3% so far this year, meaning that ARDX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -21.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Ardelyx and Agile Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.