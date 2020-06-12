Is Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Arcus Biosciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCUS's full-year earnings has moved 35.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RCUS has moved about 173.07% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.90%. This means that Arcus Biosciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RCUS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.32% so far this year, meaning that RCUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to RCUS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

