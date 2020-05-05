Is Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arcus Biosciences is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RCUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCUS's full-year earnings has moved 0.42% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, RCUS has returned 167.33% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.84%. As we can see, Arcus Biosciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, RCUS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.91% so far this year, so RCUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RCUS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

