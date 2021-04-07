Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings had US$15.1m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$462.9m in cash, leading to a US$447.8m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:ARCT Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings had liabilities of US$49.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$30.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$462.9m and US$2.13m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$385.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$9.5m, which is a fall of 54%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$45m and booked a US$72m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$447.8m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.