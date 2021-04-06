Is Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Arcosa Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Arcosa had US$256.2m of debt, up from US$104.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$95.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$160.4m.

How Healthy Is Arcosa's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ACA Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Arcosa had liabilities of US$310.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$444.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$95.8m in cash and US$260.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$398.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Arcosa has a market capitalization of US$3.17b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Arcosa has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.58. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.1 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that Arcosa has increased its EBIT by 7.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Arcosa can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Arcosa actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Arcosa's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Arcosa's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Arcosa insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

