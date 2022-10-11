Is Arcosa (ACA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arcosa (ACA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Arcosa is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACA has gained about 15.9% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 29.3%. This means that Arcosa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dycom Industries (DY). The stock has returned 4.5% year-to-date.

In Dycom Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arcosa is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 28.6% so far this year, so ACA is performing better in this area.

Dycom Industries, however, belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved -21.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Arcosa and Dycom Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





