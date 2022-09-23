Is Arcosa (ACA) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcosa (ACA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arcosa is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACA has moved about 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 29.7% on average. As we can see, Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dycom Industries (DY). The stock has returned 11.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current year EPS has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 29.4% so far this year, so ACA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dycom Industries falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #171. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.5%.

Arcosa and Dycom Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





