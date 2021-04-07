Is Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Arcos Dorados Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Arcos Dorados Holdings had US$789.9m of debt, an increase on US$647.7m, over one year. However, it does have US$166.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$623.9m.

A Look At Arcos Dorados Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:ARCO Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Arcos Dorados Holdings had liabilities of US$503.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.59b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$166.0m and US$114.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.82b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$1.07b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Arcos Dorados Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Arcos Dorados Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Arcos Dorados Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 33%, to US$2.0b. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Arcos Dorados Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$59m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$70m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Arcos Dorados Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

