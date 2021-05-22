Is Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Arco Platform's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Arco Platform had debt of R$311.1m, up from R$98.6m in one year. However, it does have R$1.14b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of R$825.9m.

How Healthy Is Arco Platform's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ARCE Debt to Equity History May 22nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Arco Platform had liabilities of R$980.3m due within a year, and liabilities of R$1.40b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of R$1.14b and R$444.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total R$793.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Arco Platform shares are worth a total of R$7.21b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Arco Platform boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Arco Platform grew its EBIT by 65% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Arco Platform's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Arco Platform has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Arco Platform recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

Although Arco Platform's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of R$825.9m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 65% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Arco Platform's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arco Platform that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

