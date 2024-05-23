Is Archrock (AROC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archrock Inc. is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AROC has returned 28.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archrock Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Enterprise Products Partners' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that AROC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +11.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Archrock Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

