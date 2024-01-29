Is Archrock (AROC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archrock Inc. (AROC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Archrock Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AROC has returned 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Archrock Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Expro Group Holdings (XPRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.

Over the past three months, Expro Group Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that AROC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Expro Group Holdings, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved +10.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Archrock Inc. and Expro Group Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

