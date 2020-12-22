Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Archer Daniels Midland is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 11.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADM has gained about 6.52% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 2.34%. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ADM belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #118 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.80% this year, meaning that ADM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

