Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 199 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADM has moved about 29.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Archer Daniels Midland is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MGP (MGPI). The stock is up 24.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for MGP's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24% so far this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MGP, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #136. The industry has moved -1.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Archer Daniels Midland and MGP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





