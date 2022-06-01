Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADM has gained about 34.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 2.7%. As we can see, Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sanderson Farms (SAFM). The stock is up 4.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sanderson Farms' current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11% this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sanderson Farms falls under the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved 0%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Archer Daniels Midland and Sanderson Farms. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

