Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Daniels Midland is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADM has gained about 22.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola (KO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.7%.

For Coca-Cola, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.3% so far this year, so ADM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #113. The industry has moved -1.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Archer Daniels Midland and Coca-Cola as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

