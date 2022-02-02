Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ADM has gained about 11.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.4% on average. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.9%.

Over the past three months, Cervecerias Unidas' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cervecerias Unidas, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #188. The industry has moved -2.7% so far this year.

Archer Daniels Midland and Cervecerias Unidas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.