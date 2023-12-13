Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archer Aviation Inc. is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ACHR has gained about 239.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archer Aviation Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI). The stock has returned 74.4% year-to-date.

In VirTra, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Archer Aviation Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.2% so far this year, so ACHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, VirTra, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Military industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +74.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Archer Aviation Inc. and VirTra, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.