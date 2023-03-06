Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Archer Aviation Inc. is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACHR has moved about 65.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 2%. This means that Archer Aviation Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Textron (TXT). The stock has returned 5.4% year-to-date.

For Textron, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Archer Aviation Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1% this year, meaning that ACHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Textron is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Archer Aviation Inc. and Textron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

