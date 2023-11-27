Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Aviation Inc. is one of 48 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACHR has gained about 227.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 6.6% on average. This shows that Archer Aviation Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.5%.

In VirTra, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archer Aviation Inc. is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.6% so far this year, meaning that ACHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, VirTra, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +53.4%.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Archer Aviation Inc. and VirTra, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.