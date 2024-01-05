Is Arch Resources (ARCH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arch Resources (ARCH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Resources is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARCH has gained about 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.9% on average. This means that Arch Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Peabody Energy (BTU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.4%.

Over the past three months, Peabody Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Resources is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.4% this year, meaning that ARCH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Peabody Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Arch Resources and Peabody Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

