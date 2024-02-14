Is Arch Resources (ARCH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arch Resources (ARCH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Resources is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARCH has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Arch Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF). The stock is up 0.1% year-to-date.

For Gibson Energy Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arch Resources belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.6% so far this year, so ARCH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Gibson Energy Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #200. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.9%.

Arch Resources and Gibson Energy Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

