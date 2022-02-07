Is Arch Resources (ARCH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arch Resources (ARCH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ARCH has returned about 15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 14.1%. This means that Arch Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Enerplus (ERF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.4%.

The consensus estimate for Enerplus' current year EPS has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Resources is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.8% this year, meaning that ARCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Enerplus belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +25.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Resources and Enerplus as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.