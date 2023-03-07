Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Capital Group is one of 868 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ACGL has returned about 14.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 6% on average. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Axis Capital (AXS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.5%.

For Axis Capital, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Axis Capital is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arch Capital Group and Axis Capital. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.