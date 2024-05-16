Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Arch Capital Group is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 31.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 5.1% on average. This shows that Arch Capital Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY). The stock has returned 5.7% year-to-date.

In Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved +7.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Capital Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

