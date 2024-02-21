Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arch Capital Group is one of 857 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 14.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.6% on average. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, AllianceBernstein (AB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.

Over the past three months, AllianceBernstein's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Capital Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.6% this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AllianceBernstein, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +5.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Capital Group and AllianceBernstein as they could maintain their solid performance.

