Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Capital Group is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 5.3% on average. This means that Arch Capital Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Public Storage (PSA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.8%.

The consensus estimate for Public Storage's current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.8% this year, meaning that ACGL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Public Storage falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 110 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.6%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arch Capital Group and Public Storage. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

