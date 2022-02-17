Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Capital Group is one of 898 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ACGL has returned about 7.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Arch Capital Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atlas (ATCO). The stock is up 13.3% year-to-date.

For Atlas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Atlas falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.1%.

Arch Capital Group and Atlas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

