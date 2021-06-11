Is ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is ArcelorMittal (MT). MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.34. Over the past year, MT's Forward P/E has been as high as 490 and as low as -549.57, with a median of 6.12.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MT's P/B ratio of 0.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.99. Over the past year, MT's P/B has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.55.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MT has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

Finally, investors should note that MT has a P/CF ratio of 7.14. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.55. MT's P/CF has been as high as 15.68 and as low as -12.86, with a median of -6.35, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ArcelorMittal's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

