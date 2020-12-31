Is ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is ArcBest (ARCB). ARCB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.74 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.34 and as low as 6.45, with a median of 12.

Investors should also note that ARCB holds a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARCB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.02. Within the past year, ARCB's PEG has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.29.

Another notable valuation metric for ARCB is its P/B ratio of 1.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Over the past 12 months, ARCB's P/B has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that ARCB has a P/CF ratio of 7.15. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ARCB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.67. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB's P/CF has been as high as 7.53 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 4.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ArcBest's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ARCB is an impressive value stock right now.

